Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,651 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

