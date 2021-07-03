Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,711 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ardelyx worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $778.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

