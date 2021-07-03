Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 471 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Shares of ODC stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.