S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $639.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 639 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 638.90 ($8.35), with a volume of 12139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.20).

SFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.68.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.