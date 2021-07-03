SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives €17.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €11.82 ($13.91). 74,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a market cap of $536.56 million and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €4.95 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.20.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

