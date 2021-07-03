SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $60,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $141.72. 256,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.