Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

