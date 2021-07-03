Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Secom has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

