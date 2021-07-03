Seedify.fund Hits 24-Hour Volume of $297,687.00 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $297,687.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00170217 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,535.99 or 1.00050460 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

