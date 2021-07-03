Sei Investments Co. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 89,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.20 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,906.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

