Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.