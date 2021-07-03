Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Laird Superfood worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $265.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $261,657.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,881.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,070 shares of company stock worth $683,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

