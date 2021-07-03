Sei Investments Co. Sells 800 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $88.93 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

