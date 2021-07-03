Seigniorage Shares Price Up 6.2% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $441,705.45 and $26,056.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00169467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.89 or 1.00039194 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

