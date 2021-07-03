Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $195 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.