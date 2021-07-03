Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

