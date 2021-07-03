Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

