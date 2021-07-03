Sentinel Chain Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $192,151.70 and $47,755.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 510.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.84 or 0.00746722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

