Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.55

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.55 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.46). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,240,066 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

