SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 694,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,568 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

