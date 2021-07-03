SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,584 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

