SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,992 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,546,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 413,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

