Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.15.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

