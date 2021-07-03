Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 24.3%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 802,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.35. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,686.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

