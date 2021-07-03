Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expands By 29.1%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 479,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of B traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

