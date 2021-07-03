Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Expands By 36.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

