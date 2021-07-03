Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Expands By 36.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE MYI opened at $14.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.