Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Grows By 27.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 702,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,313. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.