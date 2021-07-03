Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Drops By 36.6%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 682.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRQDF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.