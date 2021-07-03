Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 40.3%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 6,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,680. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

