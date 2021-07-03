Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 40.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

