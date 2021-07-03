Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 40.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.
Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.
