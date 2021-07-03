Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Expands By 80.0%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $15,204,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ING. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.