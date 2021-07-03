Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declines By 29.5%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 243,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.08. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

