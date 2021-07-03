Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rises By 31.6%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of IOBCF stock remained flat at $$19.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59. Ion Beam Applications has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.90.
About Ion Beam Applications
