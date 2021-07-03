Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 49.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IFGL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.