Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 22.0%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 83,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $3,865,000.

ACWX opened at $57.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72.

