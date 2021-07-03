Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Drops By 25.5%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 41,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,306. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

