Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expands By 47.4%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,650,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 14,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 946,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,137. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.