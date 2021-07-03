Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Drops By 23.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 68,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.44. 29,529,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,313,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.63. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock worth $196,766,735. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

