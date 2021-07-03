Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 24.6%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, BOCOM International lowered shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

PPCCY traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.61. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.4583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

