Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Increases By 42.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

MAV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 26,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

