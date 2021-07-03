Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Rises By 40.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
RTBRF remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.