Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Rises By 40.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

RTBRF remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.