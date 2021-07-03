Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Decreases By 25.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,300 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SGSVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SGSVF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 121,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

