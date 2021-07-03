Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Drops By 25.2%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 187,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $326.34 million and a PE ratio of -38.33. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

