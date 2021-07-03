Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Expands By 41.1%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 545,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 386,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,053. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

