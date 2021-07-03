Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Drops By 40.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.
Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$502.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $335.00 and a one year high of $524.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.74.
Swiss Life Company Profile
