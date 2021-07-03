Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Drops By 40.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$502.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $335.00 and a one year high of $524.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.74.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

