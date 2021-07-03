Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Declines By 46.3%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 575,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teligent by 1,266.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teligent by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Teligent by 6,400.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teligent by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGT stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

