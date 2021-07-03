Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 41.9%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

