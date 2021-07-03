Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Rises By 94.4%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $29.70 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 68,119 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

