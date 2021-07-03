Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Rises By 30.8%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TTP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.25. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

