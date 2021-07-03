Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Expands By 87.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Urban One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,290,033 shares of company stock worth $5,618,076 and sold 160,298 shares worth $659,320. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $8.71 on Friday. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $438.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.